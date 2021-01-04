Lalitha Mahal Palace turns 100 this year

MYSURU

04 January 2021 20:27 IST

Jungle Lodges and Resorts, which is in charge of the heritage hotel, plans grand celebrations

The iconic Lalitha Mahal Palace, one of the city’s most famous landmark on the foothills of Chamundi, is celebrating its centenary this year. And, the celebrations would be held in November this year.

The Palace was commissioned by the then Maharaja, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, to treat his guests. The architecture was inspired by the St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

In 1974, the palace was taken over by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) to be run as a heritage hotel. It is one of the most preferred hotels of celebrities, politicians, film stars and foreign tourists besides being a prominent destination for film shootings. The hotel is also a venue for weddings and high-profile conferences.

The Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel has been taken over by the Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR), an entity of the State government. An order entrusting the hotel to JLR by the ITDC was issued in 2018.

After visiting the hotel, JLR Chairman M. Appanna told reporters here on Monday that the JLR was planning to celebrate the centenary in a grand manner. Details of the celebrations would be discussed when the JLR Board meets at the hotel on Wednesday. “The nature of celebrations besides the programmes, including the felicitation of the Mysuru royal family members, would be made known after the meeting,” he said.