Lalitha Mahal Palace turns 100 this year

The iconic Lalitha Mahal Palace, one of the city’s most famous landmark on the foothills of Chamundi, is celebrating its centenary this year. And, the celebrations would be held in November this year.
The Palace was commissioned by the then Maharaja, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, to treat his guests. The architecture was inspired by the St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.
In 1974, the palace was taken over by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) to be run as a heritage hotel. It is one of the most preferred hotels of celebrities, politicians, film stars and foreign tourists besides being a prominent destination for film shootings. The hotel is also a venue for weddings and high-profile conferences.
The Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel has been taken over by the Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR), an entity of the State government. An order entrusting the hotel to JLR by the ITDC was issued in 2018.
After visiting the hotel, JLR Chairman M. Appanna told reporters here on Monday that the JLR was planning to celebrate the centenary in a grand manner. Details of the celebrations would be discussed when the JLR Board meets at the hotel on Wednesday. “The nature of celebrations besides the programmes, including the felicitation of the Mysuru royal family members, would be made known after the meeting,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath