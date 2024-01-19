Lal Bagh decks up for Republic Day flower show

January 19, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Republic Day flower show that got underway on Thursday at Lal Bagh has for its theme the 12th century social reformer and poet Basaveshwara and other Vachana writers of the period.

Inaugurating the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Karnataka Cabinet had earlier in the day approved recognising Basaveshwara, who fought for a casteless and egalitarian society, as the “Cultural Leader” of State. He hoped the show would at once inspire people to remember the message of the reformer and motivate them to participate in environmental conservation efforts.

The flower show organised by the Horticulture Department will be open to the public until January 28.

