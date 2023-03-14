Lakshmi movie theatre in Mysuru too joins the pages of history

March 14, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Lakshmi, one of the oldest single-screen cinemas that was shut down during COVID-19 pandemic, is just a memory now as the theatre is being razed to the ground.

With this, five theatres in Mysuru that were once running to their full capacity and were very popular among the film-goers have slipped into history with the theatres demolished.

After a series of closure of theatres, Mysuru is now left with only seven single-screen theatres, and this number may also fall in a year or so as a couple of theatres were also struggling and may also permanently close screening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I suppose it’s the end of the road for single-screen theatres. Their revival appears highly unlikely and it is just a matter of time that the last remaining theatres in Mysuru may also slip into history,” said M.R. Rajaram, Secretary, Mysuru Film Exhibitors’ Association.

He told The Hindu that the owners have to pay property taxes to the local authorities though the theatre has stopped screening as long as the structure was intact. “With zero earnings, how could the owners pay taxes that run into several lakhs of rupees from their pockets. This is resulting in demolition,” he said.

Opera, Ranjeet, Ratna, Shalimar, Blue Moon and the most recent theatre is Lakshmi will only remain in movie goers’ memory.

Saraswathi, a theatre in Saraswathipuram, was the recent theatre that also slipped into oblivion. Saraswathi permanently stopped screening, disappointing movie-goers, as it was one of the popular cinemas here.

Many single-screen theatres in Karnataka, that once used to be the heart of the cinema business, slipped into oblivion with the first and second waves of COVID-19 sounding the death knell to the show business. The exhibitors opted for permanent shut down of theatres unable to bear the losses.