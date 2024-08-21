ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshmi is the oldest, Abhimanyu is the heaviest among elephants for Mysuru Dasara

Published - August 21, 2024 04:43 pm IST

Tusker Prashanth is the tallest jumbo standing at 3 meters in height

The Hindu Bureau

Nine elephants set out for Mysuru from Veeranahosahalli Gate in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Hunsur taluk on August 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Among the 14 elephants chosen for the famed Dasara festivities in Mysuru, Varalakshmi of Bheemanakatte camp is the oldest. Standing 2.36 meters tall, the female elephant is 68 years old. She has been a part of the Dasara squad for many years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The youngest in the jumbo team is Rohit from Ramapura camp. The 2.70-foot-tall Rohit is aged 22 years, according to the details shared by the Forest Department.

After going through the profile of the elephants from various camps, the Forest Department chose 18 elephants, and 14 will be part of the festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Elephants begin journey to Mysuru for Dasara

They are Abhimanyu (58), Dhananjaya (33), Mahendra (41), Bheema (24), Gopi (42), Prashantha (51), Sugreeva (42), Kanjan (25), Rohit (22), Ekalavya (39), Varalakshmi (68), Lakshmi (23), Doddaharave Lakshmi (53), and Hiranya (47).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While five elephants are from Dubare camp, four are from Mattigodu camp, three from Ramapura camp, one each from Bheemakatte and Doddaharave camps.

Prashanth is the tallest among all the Dasara elephants. The 51-year-old tusker from Dubare camp in Kodagu is three meters tall.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the first Dasara for Ekalavya, who is from Mattigodu camp.

Out of the 14, nine elephants led by howdah elephant Abhimanyu were in the first batch to leave for Mysuru. The Gajapayana (procession of elephants) was flagged off on August 21 morning.

Abhimanyu weighs around 5,000 kilos. Gopi weighs between between 4,900 kilos and 5,000 kilos. Sugreeva weighs between 4,800 kilos and 5,000 kilos.

The lightweight among the jumbos is Lakshmi, who weighs between 2.400 kilos and 2,500 kilos, followed by Hiranya, who weighs between 2,800 kilos and 3,000 kilos

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US