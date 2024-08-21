Among the 14 elephants chosen for the famed Dasara festivities in Mysuru, Varalakshmi of Bheemanakatte camp is the oldest. Standing 2.36 meters tall, the female elephant is 68 years old. She has been a part of the Dasara squad for many years.

The youngest in the jumbo team is Rohit from Ramapura camp. The 2.70-foot-tall Rohit is aged 22 years, according to the details shared by the Forest Department.

After going through the profile of the elephants from various camps, the Forest Department chose 18 elephants, and 14 will be part of the festivities.

Photos: Elephants begin journey to Mysuru for Dasara 1 / 3

They are Abhimanyu (58), Dhananjaya (33), Mahendra (41), Bheema (24), Gopi (42), Prashantha (51), Sugreeva (42), Kanjan (25), Rohit (22), Ekalavya (39), Varalakshmi (68), Lakshmi (23), Doddaharave Lakshmi (53), and Hiranya (47).

While five elephants are from Dubare camp, four are from Mattigodu camp, three from Ramapura camp, one each from Bheemakatte and Doddaharave camps.

Prashanth is the tallest among all the Dasara elephants. The 51-year-old tusker from Dubare camp in Kodagu is three meters tall.

This will be the first Dasara for Ekalavya, who is from Mattigodu camp.

Out of the 14, nine elephants led by howdah elephant Abhimanyu were in the first batch to leave for Mysuru. The Gajapayana (procession of elephants) was flagged off on August 21 morning.

Abhimanyu weighs around 5,000 kilos. Gopi weighs between between 4,900 kilos and 5,000 kilos. Sugreeva weighs between 4,800 kilos and 5,000 kilos.

The lightweight among the jumbos is Lakshmi, who weighs between 2.400 kilos and 2,500 kilos, followed by Hiranya, who weighs between 2,800 kilos and 3,000 kilos