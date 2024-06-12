Lakshman clarifies he did not seek discontinuation of guarantee schemes

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshman has clarified that he did not call for discontinuation of guarantee schemes but had merely sought for a review of the criteria for extending free power under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday, Mr. Lakshman said the Gruha Jyothi provides free power upto 200 units for all. Even persons drawing a monthly salary of ₹3 lakh are eligible for the waiver of electricity bills under the scheme. “I wanted the benefits of the scheme to be restricted to needy persons,” he said.

He said he only sought to highlight the loopholes in some of the guarantee schemes like Gruha Jyothi in its existing form.

Mr. Lakshman also sought to clarify that he did not mean to describe the voters as “sadists” as it has been portrayed in a section of the media. “I was only blaming the system for being sadistic. My statement was not meant to describe the voters as sadists,”he said.

He expressed disappointment over a section of the electronic media conducting a debate on his reported statements.

Mr. Lakshman’s reported statements were made at a recent press conference he convened after the results of the Lok Sabha were declared. As a Congress candidate from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Lakshman was defeated by the BJP’s Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Lakshman said he will be available to the voters of the constituency even though he lost the elections. He promised to entertain all the voters irrespective of the choices in the recent elections. “I will entertain all of them in the office and try to resolve their problems through the Ministers. The Congress government will remain in office for another four years,” he said.

With regard to Constitution of the Central Ministry and the five berths given to Karnataka, Mr. Lakshman lamented that there Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, besides Other Backward Classes have not been given any representation in the Union Ministry.

Reacting to the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok’s remarks about the deterioration of the law-and-order situation in the country, Mr. Lakshman claimed that the State had witnessed 35,000 murders, extortions, and suicides during the five years between 2018 and 2023. In comparison, 101 murders and 75 suicides had been reported in the State during the last one year of Congress rule, he said.