Lakshman threatens indefinite dharna if Snehamayi Krishna is not arrested

Published - November 16, 2024 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader M. Lakshmana submitting a complaint against activist Snehamayi Krishna to police officials at Lakshmipuram police station in Mysuru on Saturday.

Congress leader M. Lakshmana submitting a complaint against activist Snehamayi Krishna to police officials at Lakshmipuram police station in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Even as activist Snehamayi Krishna submitted a fresh application to the Lokayukta police in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of MUDA sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, Congress leader M. Lakshman has threatened to launch an indefinite dharna outside the Lakshmipuram police station in Mysuru if the city police fails to arrest the activist, who is facing criminal charges in 22 different cases.

Mr. Lakshman submitted a complaint to the Lakshmipuram police station on Saturday demanding they arrest Mr. Krishna, an alleged rowdy sheeter, who is facing criminal charges ranging from blackmail, extortion and murder in a total of 22 FIRs registered by the city police.

Claiming that most of the FIRs against Mr. Krishna pertain to land disputes, Mr. Lakshman alleged that the activist, who is a “habitual offender”, was misleading the public by providing false information relating to allotment of MUDA sites to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife.

He said the challans with regard registration of the MUDA sites that the activist had shared through his social media account recently were “false”. Sharing copies of the “original” challan provided by the MUDA, Mr. Lakshman alleged that the activist was providing false information to Lokayukta, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), and courts.

Though a “security case” should be filed against rowdy sheeters once every six months, no such action had been taken against Mr. Krishna for three and a half years. Also, rules provide to extern Mr. Krishna from Mysuru, but the city police is reluctant, Mr. Lakshman alleged.

Mr. Lakshman, sought to clarify that the agitation he will launch is not under the Congress party’s banner.

He said he would be staging a dharna in his capacity as a citizen of Mysuru and other residents of the city were also welcome to join him.

Activist Snehamayi Krishna submitting a fresh application to the Lokayukta police in Mysuru on Saturday.

Activist Snehamayi Krishna submitting a fresh application to the Lokayukta police in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Fresh application

Meanwhile, Snehamayi Krishna submitted a fresh application to the Lokayukta police on Saturday in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allotment of MUDA sites to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife.

He told reporters that the application was accompanied by additional information and documents that could serve as evidence against the role of Mr. Siddaramaiah in the matter.

He said an application for denotification of the 3 acres and 16 guntas of land in Kesare on the outskirts was submitted to the government in 1996 when Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Deputy Chief Minister. The denotification took place when Mr. Siddaramaiah’s close aide C. Basave Gowda was the MUDA chairman, Mr. Krishna alleged.

Subsequently, an application for converting the land from agriculture to non-agricultural purposes was submitted after Mr. Siddaramaiah returned to power in 2004. The then Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru during whose period the piece of land was converted is now the Congress MP for Raichur, Mr. Krishna said referring to G. Kumar Naik.

Published - November 16, 2024 08:05 pm IST

