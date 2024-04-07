Lakshman reach out to morning walkers, seek support

April 07, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Stepping up his election campaign, Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha seat M. Lakshman on Sunday reached out to the morning walkers and joggers at the popular Kukkarahalli Lake in the heart of Mysuru and urged them to support him in the ensuing elections.

With today being a Sunday and the turn-out of walkers will be usually more compared to the weekdays, Mr. Lakshman, accompanied by his supporters, met the walkers and spoke to them with an appeal for electing him in the April 26 poll. He also distributed handbills on his candidature and sought their support.

He also visited the vendors who have operated food carts and other businesses, and urged them to vote for him so that he could implement his vision for the constituency.

The supporters of Mr. Lakshman claimed that some voters have expressed their wish to support the Congress because of the implementation of five guarantees.

After finishing his campaign in the lake environs, Mr. Lakshman had breakfast at the roadside eatery and had a chat with those having breakfast, explaining the party’s vision and his plans for the constituency if elected.

Mr. Lakshman has been focusing on places for his election campaign where he could meet a large number of people seeking votes.

The Congress candidate later campaigned in Krishnaraja constituency along with leaders like H.V. Rajeev and M.K. Somashekar.

Mr. Lakshman has promised to come out with his manifesto for the constituency and maintained that he can be reached out 24x7 by the people if he is voted to power. He has described himself as a commoner and said the poll battle is between a commoner and a royal with Mr. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar in the fray as the BJP candidate.

