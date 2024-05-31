GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lakshman questions Council poll schedule

Published - May 31, 2024 07:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshman has questioned the timing of the Legislative Council elections to the Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies. The Lok Sabha election results are scheduled on June 4 and the Council polls will take place on June 3.

“In case of a drop in voting percentage in the Council polls, the Election Commission has to take the blame because of the schedule of the poll. The Congress had sought the polls after June 4, in the second week of June but the Election Commission chose June 3 when the officers were busy in Lok Sabha Poll counting arrangements. Moreover, the schools reopened on May 29 and the teachers are busy in the admission process. They also have the task of getting students to schools, especially in rural areas and are engaged till June 1,” he told reporters.

The teachers’ enrollment ahead of the polls has seen a drop, he claimed.

