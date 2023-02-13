Lakkundi Utsav comes to an end on a colourful note

February 13, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The curtain came down on the three-day Lakkundi Utsav at Lakkundi in Gadag district on Sunday night with cultural celebrations ending on a colourful note.

Presiding over the valedictory ceremony of the three-day festival of art and literature, Minister for Public Works C.C. Patil said that the festival was delayed because of the floods in 2019, COVID-19 and subsequent developments. Finally, this year, Lakkundi Utsav was celebrated in a meaningful way, he said.

Listing out the various development works initiated in Gadag district and additional grants allocated to various works, Mr. Patil said that he is just making efforts to pay back to society through initiating development works in the region.

Journalist Vishweshwar Bhat elaborated on the significance of heritage sites in Lakkundi and how important the place is in the history of the State.

He said that probably, no other place in India has the credit of having over 100 wells, inscriptions and temples like Lakkundi and it should be developed in such a way that it gets recognition at the international level.

Mr. Bhat lauded Mr. Patil for bringing about a significant change in the functioning of the Public Works Department after taking charge as Minister.

During the valedictory ceremony, all the members of Lakkundi Gram Panchayat and several others who contributed to the successful conduct of the festival were felicitated by the dignitaries.

Deputy Commissioner Vaishali M.L., Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Susheela B., Additional Deputy Commissioner Maruti M.P. and others were present.

Subsequently, a large number of people witnessed the grand cultural programmes presented by artistes from across the State and also local artistes. The programmes went on till late in the night.