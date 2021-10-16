Lakhs watch Dasara virtually

Mysuru

16 October 2021 20:33 IST

More than 2 lakh views logged for Jamboo Savari

Even though the Dasara celebrations remained low-key in view of the COVID-19 restrictions, lakhs of people watched Mysuru Dasara programmes virtually.

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, told reporters on Saturday that an estimated 5.3 lakh people watched the programmes including the famous Jamboo Savari and the inauguration of the festivities atop Chamundi Hills.

The Department of Information and Public Relations, which livestreamed the procession on its Facebook account, logged more than 2 lakh views on Friday. “We had given access of the livestream to more than 20 television channels that telecast the procession live”, said Raju, Assistant Director of Department of Information and Public Relations, Mysuru, who is also the nodal officer for virtual streaming of the Dasara programmes.

Apart from the views logged on the Department’s Facebook account, more than 33,000 views were recorded on its Youtube account and 5,300 views on the official Dasara website https://mysoredasara.gov.in, he added.

Though the celebrations were scaled down this year, thousands made a beeline to Mysuru and thronged its illuminated roads and palace this year, giving the COVID-19-hit tourism industry in Mysuru, particularly hotels, lodges and restaurants the much-needed relief.

A total of 105 km of roads covering 119 stretches and 96 circles and junctions were illuminated in a variety of designs and decorations. More than 400 personnel from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) including 60 engineers worked hard to provide an enthralling lighting experience to the visitors in Mysuru, said Mr. Somashekar.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had sanctioned ₹6 crore for Dasara celebrations this year and an account of the expenditure incurred on the festivities will be made public like last year soon, he said. Out of the ₹6 crore, ₹50 lakh each had been released for Dasara celebrations in Chamarajanagar and Srirangapatna. Another ₹20 lakh had been given for Dasara celebrations in Araalgud, he added.