Lakhan to seek guidance from brothers

Lakhan Jarkiholi, Congress leader, said in Gokak on Saturday that he was yet undecided about quitting the Congress. “I will ask Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi about it and then take a call,” he told journalists after he voted at a booth.

He had accused KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar of hatching a conspiracy to defame Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi and expressed his inability to campaign for the Congress, due to “the lack of trust among leaders.”

He said that even in the past, he had consulted his brothers on his political strategies. “Now that we are facing a crisis in the family, we will discuss the issue in detail and decide about quitting the Congress or joining the BJP. I am not yet decided,” he said.