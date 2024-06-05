Lakhan Jarkiholi says Siddaramaiah will stay as Chief Minister for full five-year term

There is no question of the collapse of the Siddaramaiah government after the formation of the new Union government, Lakhan Jarkiholi, Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s younger brother and independent MLC, said in Gokak on Wednesday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is a strong Chief Minister. He will complete his five-year term successfully. There is no question of the government collapsing, he said.

He dismissed as baseless rumours that he will soon join some party. “In this Lok Sabha polls, I supported Jagadish Shettar in Belagavi and Priyanka Jarkiholi in Chikkodi. That was possible because I was an independent. If I join any party, it will not be possible. I will also not be able to participate in any party programmes. That is why, I have decided to stay an independent. I will remain an independent in my next polls also,” he said.

“I consider Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah to be my gurus,” he said in response to a question.

He also dismissed speculation that the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah will collapse in June, after the Lok Sabha results. “Some people are saying Satish Jarkiholi will defect to the BJP to become the Chief Minister and cause the collapse of the government. That is absolutely false. Satish Jarkiholi has very good relations with Mr. Siddaramaiah. He will not do anything like that. Now that we are in the month of June, rain may fall, but the government will not fall,” he said.

