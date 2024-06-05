ADVERTISEMENT

Lakhan Jarkiholi says Siddaramaiah will stay as Chief Minister for full five-year term

Published - June 05, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Belagavi

He dismisses speculation that the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah will collapse in June, after the Lok Sabha results

The Hindu Bureau

Independent MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi is the younger brother of Minister Satish Jarkiholi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

There is no question of the collapse of the Siddaramaiah government after the formation of the new Union government, Lakhan Jarkiholi, Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s younger brother and independent MLC, said in Gokak on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siddaramaiah is a strong Chief Minister. He will complete his five-year term successfully. There is no question of the government collapsing, he said.

He dismissed as baseless rumours that he will soon join some party. “In this Lok Sabha polls, I supported Jagadish Shettar in Belagavi and Priyanka Jarkiholi in Chikkodi. That was possible because I was an independent. If I join any party, it will not be possible. I will also not be able to participate in any party programmes. That is why, I have decided to stay an independent. I will remain an independent in my next polls also,” he said.

“I consider Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah to be my gurus,” he said in response to a question.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also dismissed speculation that the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah will collapse in June, after the Lok Sabha results. “Some people are saying Satish Jarkiholi will defect to the BJP to become the Chief Minister and cause the collapse of the government. That is absolutely false. Satish Jarkiholi has very good relations with Mr. Siddaramaiah. He will not do anything like that. Now that we are in the month of June, rain may fall, but the government will not fall,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US