Lakhan a Congress rebel: Karnataka CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with Independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi at a rally in Belagavi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

In a statement that has raised many eyebrows, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai described Lakhan Jarkiholi a “Congress rebel”.

The statement comes at a time when his brothers and BJP MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi have openly expressed support to Mr. Lakhan, who is contesting as an Independent candidate, and are even canvassing for him. BJP’s candidate in Belagavi is Mahantesh Kavatagimath.

Mr. Lakhan, who had contested as Congress candidate against his elder brother Mr. Ramesh in the byelections and lost, later parted ways with the Congress. In fact, he switched to the BJP by aligning with former Minister and brother Mr. Ramesh during the Lok Sabha byelection in which BJP’s Mangala Angadi won defeating his other brother Satish Jarkiholi. However, while Mr. Lakhan has made it clear that he will not go with the Congress, he has not officially joined the BJP.

When Mr. Bommai visited Belagavi on Tuesday, Mr. Balachandra sought to know what wrong they had done by campaigning for the brother and giving a call to defeat the Congress. “His loyalty to the BJP cannot be questioned as he canvassed against Mr. Satish during the Lok Sabha election,” he said.


