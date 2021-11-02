Lakhamagouda students do well in NEET

Belagavi

02 November 2021 20:06 IST

Students of Raja Lakhamagouda PU Science College in Belgavi have done well in NEET examinations.

Mohammad Kaif Mulla has secured all India 384th rank with 691 out of 720 marks. He has secured the 88th rank in his category. Rashmi Patil has obtained 2,039th rank, Misbah Pathan 10,512th rank, Tarun Kaulgud 58,848th rank and Soham Chipre has secured the 59,177th rank.

KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore and college principal V.C. Kamagol have congratulated the students, teachers, parents and staff.

