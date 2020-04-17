Lake restoration work helps villagers near Maddur

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act has come as a boon for villagers near Maddur during the prevailing COVID-19 crisis, with the Mandya Zilla Panchayat hiring 91 persons to restore the Dodda Kere lake.

The Hemmanahalli Grama Panchayat near Maddur has hired the 91 persons. Of them, 60 are women.

The ₹10 lakh project began on Friday after the workers took an oath to maintain physical distancing during the work..

All the employees were told to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), said Panchayat Development Officer Leelavathi.

Speaking to The Hindu, the PDO said that the workers will be constantly monitored till the completion of the task.

As many as 115 had sought jobs. Of them 91 turned up on Friday. The department would include the others if they approach seeking employment, added the officer.

The panchayat has provided masks to all the workers besides providing water and other basic needs.

The workers will get ₹275 a day as wages. The wages had been increased from ₹245 recently following the outbreak of COVID-19.