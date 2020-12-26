Lake desilting proposed to meet highway requirement

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has urged the authorities to issue permission for soil extraction from the villages near the alignment of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in Mysuru taluk, for levelling the earth.

The project has gained traction since the last few months and is making brisk progress and is slated for completion within another 2 years. But the agency implementing the project pleaded for soil in large quantities to level the earth along the highway.

Mr. Simha suggested that the authorities should explore the possibility of desilting water bodies in the villages along the highway alignment and use the silt for the project.

Shettynayakanahalliekre, Nagavalakere, Huyilalukere, Bommenahallikere, Jettihundikere, Huliyalukatte and K.Hemmanahallikere have been identified as potential water bodies for desilting based on the feedback and the local tahsildar should issue permission for desilting, said Mr. Simha.

Later, he inspected some of the roads being repaired by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and directed the engineers to expedite the work on the stretch between Hebbal Junction and Kalidasa Road which was being repaired at a cost of ₹3.58 crore.

There was also an inspection of the Mysuru-Hunsur road at Koorgalli Industrial Area where the imperatives of laying a turnaround (circle) was highlighted to ease the traffic movement. The NHAI representative who was present on the spot was apprised of its importance in view of high traffic density at the junction and a turnaround or circle would minimise the risk of accidents. Local residents were also supportive of the suggestion and called for its early implementation.