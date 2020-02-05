Karnataka

Lake breach plugged

The plugged bund of Devirammanni Lake in K.R. Pet town of Mandya.

The plugged bund of Devirammanni Lake in K.R. Pet town of Mandya.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The breach in the bund of Devirammanni Lake in K.R. Pet town of Mandya district was plugged with sand bags, bricks and cement on Wednesday. The decades-old lake, constructed by the royal family of Mysuru, had developed cracks late on Monday which resulted in huge loss of water.

Personnel were immediately deployed to take up the repair works, said sources at the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL).

The lake is named after Devirammanni, one of the queens of the Mysuru dynasty. It has been supplying water for agricultural purposes since several decades. The lake was also the sole drinking water source for downstream areas for many decades. Nevertheless, the water has been used only for wetting farm lands now.

