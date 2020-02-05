Lake breach plugged

The breach in the bund of Devirammanni Lake in K.R. Pet town of Mandya district was plugged with sand bags, bricks and cement on Wednesday. The decades-old lake, constructed by the royal family of Mysuru, had developed cracks late on Monday which resulted in huge loss of water.
Personnel were immediately deployed to take up the repair works, said sources at the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL).
The lake is named after Devirammanni, one of the queens of the Mysuru dynasty. It has been supplying water for agricultural purposes since several decades. The lake was also the sole drinking water source for downstream areas for many decades. Nevertheless, the water has been used only for wetting farm lands now.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.