Karnataka

Lake breach near Mandya hits traffic on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

A file photo of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

A file photo of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Traffic on the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru highway has been disrupted since Saturday October 15 morning after a stretch between Mandya and Maddur was flooded following a breach in Budanur lake during overnight rains.

Buses from Mysuru to Bengaluru were plying through Malavalli.

Mysuru KSRTC Divisional Controller Ashok Kumar told The Hindu, “We have stopped operating buses via Mandya since morning after we got information about flooding of the highway near Mandya. We were told of a breach in Boodanur lake and inundation of the highway. It is not possible to operate buses on the water-logged route until the water recedes.”

Owing to the diversion, travel to Bengaluru from Mysuru was taking nearly five hours with buses plying on the longer route via Malavalli.

This is the second instance of a breach in Budanur lake following torrential rain. Earlier, the lake had breached in August disrupting traffic on the highway. Traffic on the highway was restored after two days.

Nagamangala and nearby areas in Mandya district too recorded heavy rains. The entire bus stand in the town is flooded after the breach in the lake, severely inconveniencing passengers.


Related Topics
flood
road transport
