Lahar Singh seeks support for crafts village plans

January 04, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Lahar Singh Siroya, BJP MP, on Thursday called on Congress president D.K. Shivakumar and Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh to take ahead the idea of establishing a crafts village on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to protect artisans of Channapatna toys.

The MP requested their support and cooperation for the crafts village that will protect and promote Channapatna toys industry and local eateries selling iconic cuisines such as Maddur vade, Bidadi thatte idli, which will be affected once the expressway becomes operational. Both leaders assured their support to the idea of a crafts village, according to a release. Mr. Siroya will also meet former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in this regard.

The meeting comes ahead of Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari’s visit to Bengaluru and review of Bengaluru-Mysuru 10-lane expressway on Thursday.

