Lahar Singh questions silence of activists in Valmiki corpn. scam case

Published - July 14, 2024 08:30 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Lahar Singh Siroya.

Lahar Singh Siroya. | Photo Credit: file photo

 

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Lahar Singh Siroya has taken exception to the silence of liberals, activists, and writers on the irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.

In a social media post on Sunday, he said: “Why are the Congress sponsored liberals and activists silent on major scams in Karnataka?” 

The BJP leader said: “Whenever there is a controversy related to the Opposition parties, we hear a lot of noise created by Congress-sponsored liberals, alleged progressive people, world-famous activists and writers, who are always lobbying for either awards, funds or positions. They begin protesting even before an FIR is filed or an investigation is completed. But now, they are all totally silent for weeks even though big scams have hit the streets in Karnataka, and the media is full of it.” 

“One scam is related to the illegal transfer of funds meant for Dalit and tribal welfare, allegedly to fund the Congress party’s election expenses. Another scam is about illegal compensation for land allegedly belonging to the Chief Minister’s wife,” he said. 

Questioning the silence of activists on these alleged irregularities, he said: “Do they feel obligated to the benefits they have received from the Congress government? Please protest for the sake of the people of Karnataka and save yourselves. Don’t be fully exposed.” 

