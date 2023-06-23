Lady conductor slaps elderly woman after altercation

June 23, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A video of a lady conductor slapping an elderly woman after an altercation has gone viral on the social media leading to show-cause notice being issued to the conductor.

The incident reportedly happened on the Hubballi-bound bus from Betadur in Kundagol taluk of Dharwad district on Thursday evening. In the video, the conductor and the elderly woman can be seen hurling abuses at each other, finally resulting in the slap.

According to Public Relations Officer of NWKRTC, H. Ramanagoudar, the woman allegedly misbehaved and hurled abuses at the conductor after objecting to the slow speed of the bus. However, a show-cause notice has been issued to the conductor, he said.

The incident reportedly took place after the bus slowed down near Shalawadi to allow the conductor to finish issue of tickets to the passengers before the next stop. The woman was reportedly upset and argued with the conductor, who tried to reason with her initially, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of NWKRTC has issued strict guidelines to be ensured by the staff in the wake of the Shakti scheme.