Lad visits villages affected by spate in streams

Labour Minister and Dharwad in charge Santosh Lad on Monday visited villages in Navalgund taluk, which were affected by a spate in the Tuppari Halla and the Benne Hall following downpour in the last couple of days.

Accompanied by N.H. Konaraddi, Navalgund MLA, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. and other officials, Mr. Lad visited Hanasi, Shirakol, and Ballur villages and interacted with residents affected by downpour and spate in the streams.

At Hanasi village, he visited the houses of Lalita Hebballi, Gurupadayya Ayatti, and Basavaraj India that were damaged during the recent rains and promised them early relief.

He also visited the affected areas between Hanasi and Shirakol villages, where the spate in the Tuppari Halla has caused damage. In Ballur village, he visited damaged houses of Vasudeva Bellikatti and Rennappa Kumbar, and then visited the place between Tirlapur and Alagawadi village where the Tuppari Halla converges with the Benne Halla.

Speaking to presspersons later, he said that utilising funds released in 2019, the officials had taken up works on removing silt, strengthening tank bunds, and constructing retaining walls. However in spite of that, rainwater was entering the villages and farmlands. Steps would be taken to chalk out plans to minimise the damage to villages and farmlands in the coming days by involving officials, elected representatives, and stakeholders, he said.

The Minister also said that steps will be taken to chalk out a comprehensive project to collect and effectively utilise water available during the rainy season in both the streams.

Mr. Konaraddi said that while ₹315 crore had been sanctioned for works related to the Tuppari Hall, tenders worth ₹150 crore had been floated in the first phase. In the second phase, tenders worth ₹110 crore would be floated, he said.

He said a survey on the damage along the Benne Halla had not been carried out and it would begin after the rainy season. The farmers should cooperate with the government on widening of the Benne Halla, he said.

