Lad says BJP leaders should speak on price rise in the last 10 years in the country

Published - June 25, 2024 09:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Labour Minister Santosh Lad has called upon BJP leaders to first speak about the price rise pertaining to various commodities and sectors in the country in the last 10 years.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Tuesday, Mr. Lad said that BJP leaders have not spoken about the price rise in the last 10 years despite the people being burdened by it.

However, now they are speaking about the hike in milk price in the State. Let them speak on the price rise in the whole country, he said.

On the comment by the former Minister C.T. Ravi that the State government will even tax the dead, the Minister said that criticism should not cross limits.

“If we speak about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they say we are criticising. In fact, if we look at Mr. Modi’s public speeches, he has announced his own schemes at rallies, which have no legal sanctity,” he said.

On the fuel price hike, he said that despite the hike, the State government is well within its limits and moreover, the government has to raise funds for development works, including the guarantee schemes, he said.

In fact, compared to other States, fuel prices are low in Karnataka, he said.

