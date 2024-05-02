ADVERTISEMENT

Lad claims Joshi insulted Kannadigas by inviting Shinde for poll campaigning

May 02, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

By inviting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has opposed the Kalasa Banduri Nala Project, for his election campaign, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has insulted Kannadigas and Karnataka, Labour Minister Santosh Lad has claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Lad said that Mr. Joshi is answerable to the people of region for his act of inviting Mr. Shinde for his election campaign.

Mr. Shinde had been opposing the projects of the State and Mr. Joshi has invited him to canvass for him and thus insulted the people of Karnataka, he claimed.

“For the last 10 years the BJP is in power at the Centre and it was in power in Karnataka too for the previous term. Despite this, Mr. Joshi did not make any effort to resolve the issues concerning Kalasa Banduri Nala Project. Instead, he keeps on complaining about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to mislead the people,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US