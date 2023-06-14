Lacunae in Smart City works will be rectified soon, says Mahesh Tenginakai

June 14, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginakai has said that lacunae in the execution of Smart City works will be discussed with the officials and rectified and resolved soon.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting some of the works under Smart City scheme in Hubballi-Dharwad Central Assembly Constituency on Wednesday, he said that already, 32 out of the 35 works in the constituency are nearing completion and the remaining too will be completed shortly.

He said that he has sought details on Smart City works that were either temporarily stopped or suspended.

“I am personally inspecting various works seeking details of the status of each project. This apart, public grievances are also being heard,” he said.

Mr. Tenginakai said that he has directed the officials to ensure that the other projects taken up under Smart City scheme are completed at the earliest and dedicated to the public.

During his visit, HDMC councilor Rajanna Koravi, Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, Channabasavaraj of Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL) and others were present.

Mr. Tenginakai’s visit gains significance in the wake of Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri writing to the municipal commissioner urging him to refer the issue of irregularities in Smart City works to the Lokayukta.

In his letter, Mr. Iresh Anchatageri has said that the HDSCL authorities have failed to provide details of the projects taken up under the Smart City scheme, despite repeated reminders sent by the HDMC technical committee.

