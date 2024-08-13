Lack of wheelchairs, facilities for patients at K.R. Hospital irks MLA

K.R. Hospital, one of the largest State-run hospitals in the region under the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), witnessed high drama over the non-availability of wheelchairs and stretchers for patients.

The issue came to light after a senior citizen patient was made to sit on a plastic chair to be shifted from the first floor of the hospital building for out-patient treatment. Lack of wheelchairs for sick patients caused annoyance among patients forcing MLA K. Harish Gowda to rush to the hospital and take the doctors and officials to task.

The patients and their family members expressed displeasure over the state of affairs at the hospital at a time when it was being renovated at a cost of ₹89 crore and was celebrating its centenary year. “When the hospital cannot provide a wheelchair to a patient, what’s the use of spending crores of rupees on renovation,” asked the people gathered.

MMCRI dean and director K.R. Dakshayani, in-charge Medical Superintendent Shobha and other duty doctors were present as the MLA went around the hospital checking the facilities.

Mr. Harish Gowda broke upon a locked room as he was told that it had wheelchairs. It had many unused wheelchairs, with some of them broken.

The staff had no answer when the MLA asked why the broken items had not been repaired. During the high drama, the Medical Superintendent walked away, saying she would resign from the job.

Expressing displeasure over the issue, the MLA directed the authorities to ensure patients are not made to suffer in the hospital. Sources in MMCRI said the hospital has around 15 wheelchairs and 15 stretchers but they are not brought back to the place from where they are taken to different wards by the hospital staff. This caused the problem. Also, the elevator was not working.

Sources said the MMCRI dean has given 48-hour deadline for the repair of the lift, and also directed for issuing a notice to the company that has installed the elevator over non-working lift despite a maintenance contract.

The sources said the dean has also asked the Medical Superintendent of the hospital to order an additional 25 wheelchairs and 24 stretchers. Also, until the lift was repaired, elderly and patients would get ENT OPD services on the ground floor of the hospital. A security guard would be posted at the stairway to assist the patients.

The hospital has plans to introduce battery-operated buggies once the hospital campus gets CC roads.

K.R. Hospital alone gets nearly 1,200 outpatients daily. It has a high patient load since patients from neighbouring districts are also referred for treatment being the MMCRI’s teaching hospital. MMCRI’s daily total outpatient number is around 2,200.

