Lack of water on train forcespassengers to stage protest

Passengers of Udaipur-Mysuru Express (Train No 19667) staged a protest at the Davangere Railway Station on Wednesday against water shortage in coaches and lack of cleanliness in toilets.

After the train arrived at the station at 8.12 a.m., the passengers raised slogans against the railway authorities and demanded that immediate steps be taken to provide water in their coaches. They also said that the authorities should arrange for cleaning toilets on the train. The railway authorities, who reached the spot, found that there was no water on the train. After they convinced the passengers that the problem would be resolved at one of the railway stations en route, the train left Davangere.

As Davangere does not have a facility to provide water in coaches, staff from the immediate next junction Chikjajur boarded with train with material to attend to the problem. Temporary arrangements were made for water there.

Later, the coaches were provided with full water at the Arsikere Junction where there are ample arrangements for providing such amenities.

In a press release here, the South Western Railway has said that investigation is on to find why there was shortage of water, though coaches had been provided with water in Hubballi.