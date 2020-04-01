Lack of timely medical assistance claims one life

A person died owing to non-availability of timely medical assistanceon the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.
Manjunath, 62, a resident of Rathnagiri Nagar, had been to Kanakapura on personal work where he developed health complications. Police said that he was diagnosed with jaundice.
He was brought to his house in an ambulance on Wednesday at 9.30 a.m.. The house was locked as his family members had been to Davangere to their relative’s house and they could not return in time owing to the prevailing lockdown.
Meanwhile, his health condition worsened. In the wake of the prevailing COVID-19 scare, the people in the neighbourhood hesitated to venture near him. However, they alerted the officials of Health and Family Welfare and Police departments on his health condition. By the time the ambulance arrived to take him to a nearby government hospital, he had passed away.
