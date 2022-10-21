Lack of maintenance, incessant rains a threat to heritage buildings in Mysuru 

ADVERTISEMENT

The two back-to-back collapse of landmark structures this week due to incessant rains has brought to fore poor maintenance of heritage buildings in the city and the lurking threat to public safety.

While a portion of the Maharani’s Science College collapsed on Friday, a stretch of the Mysuru palace Fort had collapsed on Monday ostensibly due to incessant rains lashing the region.

In the recent past Mysuru has witnessed the collapse of Devaraja Market, Lansdowne Building, Fire Brigade office at Saraswathipuram, Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, Fort to name a few while many are precarious poised. Four people had died when the Lansdowne Building had caved in more than 10 years ago.

Experts have pointed out that the rains have only exacerbated an already precarious situation arising out of years of poor maintenance of buildings.

Mysuru has nearly 500 heritage structures of which 129 have been notified as such and are in the process of being graded in terms of their importance. But none of them receive adequate funds for maintenance.

.N.S.Rangaraju of District Heritage Committee and INTACH, Mysuru told The Hindu that as many as 25 buildings including major landmarks of Mysuru face the threat of collapse and could meet the fate of the Maharani’s College or the Fort in the absence of conservation intervention.

‘’The repairs for Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, Sanskrit Pathashala and CADA building should be taken up on a priority basis failing which these structures are also doomed’’, said Prof. Rangaraju.

He said even a portion of the Government Guest House, which is one of the oldest structures in Mysuru and is more than 200 years old, needs intervention failing which they cannot be saved.

But the moot point is funds or lack of it and cost of repairing and restoring Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion alone has been pegged at ₹25 crore to ₹30 crore.

Prof. Rangaraju said the Mysuru City Corporation should earmark adequate funds for maintenance of heritage structures in the city in its annual budget. ‘’But even the MCC office lacks maintenance as also the roof of the DC’s office’’, he added.

Mayor Shivakumar said many of the heritage buildings have vegetation sprouting from the walls and roofs and they further weaken the structure. ‘’But even such small acts as removing the roots and scrubbing off the vegetation was not being done by the building occupants and the present condition of heritage structures was the result of years of negligence,” the Mayor added.

Mr.Shivakumar, who visited the Maharani’s College, later said its collapse should serve as a warning bell and announced that he will call for a meeting of all stakeholders to take stock of the situation and to discuss as to how best the challenges of conservation and preservation of heritage buildings in Mysuru can be addressed.