Lack of maintenance, incessant rain leave heritage buildings vulnerable

May 14, 2022 19:30 IST

Incessant rainfall since the last few days which led to the collapse of the parapet of the old Vani Vials market in the city has brought to fore the perilous state of heritage structures in Mysuru, most of which are languishing in neglect.

There are nearly 500 plus heritage buildings dotting the skyline of Mysuru, of which only about 150 are notified while the rest are not declared or officially notified as heritage buildings.

In the absence of any legal protection coupled with lack of maintenance, these heritage structures which are under both private and public ownership, run the risk of deterioration and degradation rendering the building structurally fragile.

N.S. Rangaraju of INTACH Mysuru said that the onset of monsoon raises the threat level and cited the example of Silver Jubilee Clock Tower in the heart of the city which was completed in 1927 to mark the completion of 25 years of rule of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. He said the dome on the top of the super structure has developed cracks and the iron rods exposed to atmosphere has begun to rust.

Despite many official inspections and visitations by experts, the Mysuru City Corporation has not initiated any works for its conservation, said Rangaraju who is also on the panel of District Heritage Committee.

The clock tower is 75 feet tall and dominates the skyline around the Town Hall premises.

Similarly, the finial adorning the dome of the Deputy Commissioner’s office was damaged last year due to rains and no repairs have been carried out. Completed in 1895 and among the more imposing offices, the use of lime mortar claddings was prominent and it has peeled off, said Prof. Rangaraju.

The fire brigade building in Saraswathipuram, which is almost 125 years old, caved in around 3 years ago due to heavy rains and is another example of gross apathy of the authorities. Neither has the structure been repaired nor is there any semblance of protection to it, according to heritage experts in the city.

Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, K.R. Hospital, Sitavilas Choultry are some of the heritage structures that requires urgent intervention to enhance their lifespan. However, among the gloom there is a silver lining to the cloud with Ayurvedic College having taken up the restoration work of its premises for which the Department of AYUSH funded the exercise.

In case of Government buildings, the onus should be on the departments concerned to make for budgetary provisions for maintenance. But most of the departments fail to apportion funds for building maintenance and the old structures are brought to ruin, said Prof. Rangaraju.

Though the fate of the Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building tend to hog the limelight, the other landmark buildings are equally under threat due to lack of maintenance, he added.