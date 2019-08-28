‘Lack of internal democracy, maturity hurt Congress’

Reflecting on the Congress’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader B.K. Chandrashekar said lack of internal democracy in the party and absence of maturity among leaders led to collapse of the coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to The Hindu here on Tuesday, Mr. Chandrashekar said that differences in the coalition could have been discussed within the party forums to evolve consensus and ensure smooth functioning of the coalition government. The coalition should have followed the models adopted by the Vajpayee government and later by the Manmohan Singh government to ensure stability of the coalition government. Even after the defeat in the general elections, the party has not held discussions to identify reasons for the defeat, he said.