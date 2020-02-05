Lack of funds hits conservation of heritage buildings in Mysuru

Lack of adequate funds for conservation of heritage structures and absence of clarity on their management is hampering conservation endeavours in the city.

The city could witness the dismantling of a few more buildings to pave way for commercial complexes. Already, there is a question mark on the future of Devaraja Market and the Lansdowne Building.

Silver Jubilee Clock Tower

One of the iconic structures in Mysuru is the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower or the Dodda Gadiyara which was constructed to mark the completion of 25 years of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s rule in 1927. Expert committee members noticed cracks in the upper chamber in May 2019.

After many inspections and observations, the authorities are yet to formalise a detailed project report nor have they estimated the cost of the repairs. N.S. Rangaraju, member of the District Heritage Committee, told The Hindu that in case the clock tower was not repaired by the onset of monsoon, the damage to the structure could aggravate.

Similarly, the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion and the Government House need to be restored on a priority basis but lack of funds is hampering conservation works. If there is so much apathy for the restoration of well-known structures, the less said the better regarding the lesser-known buildings, said Prof.R angaraju.

There are over 200 heritage structures in the city and the recent revision and mapping of the city has shored up their numbers above 400 though they are yet to be notified. But there are concerns as to who will foot the bill for conservation in case the ownership of the heritage structure is vested in private hands.

Budgetary provisions

Prof. Rangaraju said as far as government buildings are concerned there is clarity on the management and source of finance for restoration. But many of the departments and the PWD responsible for their maintenance, have not made adequate budgetary provisions for this purpose. Hence they have been instructed to do so.

During a recent inspection, the compound of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) building was found to be at a lower level than the main road and the footpath. A portion of the cast iron grills was found to be dismantled and stolen and hence instructions were issued to lift the foundation of the compound wall and carry out the repairs.

Similarly, the Ayurvedic Medical College suffered from lack of maintenance but it has secured funds for restoration and the works would be taken up in due course, said Prof. Rangaraju.

But in the case of an old choultry behind the Janata Bazaar building a portion of the wall was found to be eroded.

Though the ownership is vested with the Muzrai Department, it refused to take up any repairs citing lack of expertise. “Hence they were instructed to release funds and the Heritage Committee would get the work done for them’’, Prof. Rangaraju added.