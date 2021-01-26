Lack of coordination upsets Minister

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar (right), along with officials, inspecting works taken up under Smart City Scheme and CRF in Hubballi on Monday.

HUBBALLI

26 January 2021 01:25 IST

Shettar inspects works taken up under Smart City Scheme and Central Road Fund in Hubballi

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Dharwad district in-charge Jagadish Shettar has expressed displeasure over the lack of coordination among officials of different government agencies during execution of various works.

The Minister inspected road work taken up under Central Road Fund (CRF) from Gadag Road to Sarvodaya Circle in Hubballi on Monday and noticed the lack of coordination among the officials of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB), National Highway Authority and Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC).

The Minister did not hide his displeasure and took the officials to task, especially those belonging to the KUWS&DB.

When Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal pointed out that the corporation had released ₹ 2.5 crore towards laying water supply pipeline on either sides of the road, the Minister called up the water board chief engineer Keshav and directed him to process the files immediately and initiate the pipeline laying work.

Expressing displeasure over the lethargic attitude, he said that he failed to understand this attitude. “The chief engineer says, lower level officials have not brought the issue to his notice. How is that an arterial road of the city is not relaid for years? If every time a legislator or Minister has to come and tell you to take up work, then, why you officials are here?” he asked. The Minister also sought to know what was the problem even after the required funds had been released for the works. “Do I have to come every time to hold coordination meeting between officials. If you officials see the work, will you not come to know what has happened? Try to take interest and work voluntarily,” he told the officials.

The Minister also told them that because of the officials lethargy and lack of coordination, they (Ministers) had to bear the brunt of the public.

Earlier, Mr. Shettar visited JC Nagar and Station Road, where roads are being laid under the Smart City Scheme and asked the officials to expedite the work.

He asked them to first complete the underground drainage work and take up road works immediately after. He also told them to ensure completion of the road works by May. Regarding the construction debris being dumped on roads, Mr. Shettar asked the officials to book cases.

Managing Director of Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited Shakeel Ahmed, Deputy Executive Engineer of NHAI Vijaykumar, Executive Engineer of KUWS&DB D. Suresh and others were present.