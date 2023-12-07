Lack of coordination in the BJP ranks result in confusion on the Floor

December 07, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Belagavi

Lack of coordination on the Floor between Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra - both newly appointed - became stark on Thursday, leading to an embarrassing situation. Confusion reigned in the BJP ranks with some led by Mr. Ashok staging a walkout while the rest led by Mr. Vijayendra staying back to stage a dharna in the House after disagreeing with Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s response on the law and order situation in Belagavi.

Bitter outbursts

The confusion led to bitter outbursts, with not-so-charitable words spoken by a few members, soon after staging the walkout as they were taken aback by the Leader of the Opposition’s decision. Tension between the members was palpable as the seniors huddled to sort the issue.

The incident happened after a heated exchange of words between the BJP and the ruling Congress over the alleged attack on its worker by Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi and his associates and detention of BJP councillor in Belagavi City Corporation by the police. While several members were getting ready to stage a dharna after the Home Minister refused to accede to their demands, Mr. Ashok announced a walkout. Later, other members, who were confabulating in the House also walked out. Meanwhile, Belagavi South MLA Abhay Patil, who had raised the detention of the BJP councillor, walked into the well to stage a dharna.

Younger, older MLAs

It looked like senior party legislators favoured a walkout while the young legislators rallying behind Mr. Vijayendra wanted to stage a dharna. Party sources blamed the situation to the absence of a Chief Whip, who would have communicated properly to all the members.

“We had already staged a dharna on Wednesday and we did not want the Congress to accuse us of stalling the proceedings just when the House was to take up discussion on drought. It was an unanimous decision,” a senior leader said, adding that if the government did not budge from its stand, the Speaker would have adjourned the House for the day. However, those in favour of the dharna said that it had been planned and the walkout had not been communicated.

‘Govt.-sponsored attempt to murder’

When Home Minister G. Parameshwara informed the House that the investigation into the Belagavi stabbing incident of BJP worker Prithvi Singh was being probed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, and provisions would be changed based on the investigation as well as the seriousness of the case, the BJP members took objection and urged that the provisions of IPC for attempt to murder should be applied.

“Because the accused is a member of the Upper House, the police have forgotten their role. Why is investigation not done properly even though the complaint mentions forcible entry to House and presence of weapon?” asked BJP member V. Sunil Kumar. Terming the two Belagavi incidents as “government-sponsored attempt to murder,” he said the government intended to close the investigations by diluting the provisions and sought to know the reasons for the involvement of two gunmen in the attack. Basannagouda Patil Yatnal said: “Republic of Belagavi is being run by two persons - Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar.”

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok said the provisions had been diluted to enable the accused to secure bail otherwise attempt to murder provisions attract arrest. He also pointed out that no arrests had been made so far. However, Mr. Parameshwara did not budge from his stand.