KarnatakaBengaluru 22 April 2021 04:21 IST
Comments
Labs told to provide RT-PCR results within 24 hours
Updated: 22 April 2021 04:21 IST
Following directions from the Karnataka High Court, the State Health Department has directed all laboratories and testing agencies to provide RT-PCR test results within 24 hours and update the same on the ICMR portal.
A circular in this regard was issued on Wednesday by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare.
More In Karnataka
Read more...