Karnataka

Labs told to provide RT-PCR results within 24 hours

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 22 April 2021 04:21 IST
Updated: 22 April 2021 04:21 IST

Following directions from the Karnataka High Court, the State Health Department has directed all laboratories and testing agencies to provide RT-PCR test results within 24 hours and update the same on the ICMR portal.

A circular in this regard was issued on Wednesday by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Karnataka
hospital and clinic
vaccines
test/examination
Bangalore
Karnataka
Read more...