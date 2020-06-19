Karnataka

Labourers board wrong train, end up in U.P. instead of M.P.

Around 70 people, most of them labourers from Madhya Pradesh, who boarded a Shramik special train to return to their hometowns on June 16, arrived at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh instead. According to officials, they boarded the wrong train at KSR station.

Ram Lal from Madhya Pradesh said he thought the train would reach Gorakhpur via Madhya Pradesh. “But, it travelled through Odisha and Bihar. Now, we are heading back to Madhya Pradesh by road,” he said. A South Western Railway official said the train to Gorakhpur was operated on the request of the Karnataka government. “They had specified that the special train should be arranged via Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. Of the four special trains operated that day, none went via Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

