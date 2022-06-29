Labourer sentenced to 10 years’ RI in POCSO case

The fast track court on Wednesday convicted a 24-year-old labourer and sentenced him to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and pay a fine of ₹25,000.

The convict, Venkataswamy, a native of Krishnagiri, was living in the neighbouring house of the victim in Mahadevapura and used to harass her everyday. The victim, aged around 14, was alone at home on May 21, 2018, when the accused dragged her into his house and raped her.

The incident came to light when her parents returned home and she narrated her ordeal. When the mother of the victim confronted the accused, he slapped her and escaped.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him. Inspector T. Srinivas filed the charge sheet, while public prosecutor Ravindra presented the case.