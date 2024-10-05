GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Labourer murdered by former colleagues in Bengaluru

Published - October 05, 2024 12:34 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A labourer working in a plywood shop on Bannerghatta Road was murdered by his former colleagues on Thursday (October 3) night in Bilekahalli. The victim, identified as Sujith, a native of Bihar, was allegedly killed following an altercation with other workers at the shop.

According to the police, Sujith had been previously employed at the same plywood shop but was removed from his position a few months ago due to issues related to excessive drinking. On Thursday, Sujith, under the influence of alcohol, returned to the shop and began to argue with the workers there. The argument quickly escalated, leading to a violent confrontation.

One of the labourers allegedly struck Sujith on the head during the altercation, while the others reportedly choked him to death. The exact details of the manner of death are still under investigation, but police have confirmed that strangulation is suspected.

After the incident, the two accused workers fled the scene. When two other labourers, who had stepped out for a break, returned to the shop, they discovered Sujith’s body. They immediately informed the shop owner, who in turn contacted the police.

Police officials from Mico Layout police station arrived at the scene and sent Sujith’s body to the hospital for a post-mortem. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the two accused, who remains at large.

Published - October 05, 2024 12:34 am IST

