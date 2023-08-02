Labourer kills wife, ends life

August 02, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 53-year-old labourer allegedly hacked his wife to death before ending his life at his house over a domestic row at Bikanahalli in Sarjapur on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Venkataswamy and the deceased, Lakshmamma. The couple had two daughters who are married and live separately.

According to the police, the couple used to have frequent fights. On Tuesday, after a fight, Venkataswamy hacked Lakshmamma with a chopper killing her on the spot and later killed himself.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the neighbours, noticing no response from the couple, went to check on them and alerted the police.

The Sarjapur police conducted a spot inspection before alerting the daughters. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case of murder and suicide.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)