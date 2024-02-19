February 19, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 63-year-old labourer was killed when a boiler of a silk yarn unit exploded, at R.K Silk Factory at Tippunagara in Ramanagara district of Karnataka on February 17.

The deceased, Sanaulla Khan, was putting fire wood to heat the boiler when it exploded due to overheating. He sustained severe head injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on a complaint by the son of the deceased, the Ramanagara Town police booked the owner Akram Pasha for death due to negligence. Police said that 10 labourers were working in the unit at the time of the accident.

