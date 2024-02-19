GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Labourer killed in boiler explosion at silk yarn unit in Ramanagara

Police said that 10 labourers were working in the unit at the time of the accident

February 19, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a silk factory.

A representational photo of a silk factory.

A 63-year-old labourer was killed when a boiler of a silk yarn unit exploded, at R.K Silk Factory at Tippunagara in Ramanagara district of Karnataka on February 17.

The deceased, Sanaulla Khan, was putting fire wood to heat the boiler when it exploded due to overheating. He sustained severe head injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on a complaint by the son of the deceased, the Ramanagara Town police booked the owner Akram Pasha for death due to negligence. Police said that 10 labourers were working in the unit at the time of the accident.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / industrial accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.