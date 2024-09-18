Labourer killed by roommate over trivial row

A 26-year-old labourer was bludgeoned to death by his roommate over a trivial row in Siddanapalya on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Nitish, while the accused, Somanath, 23, was tracked down by Anekal police within a few hours of the incident. According to the police, the duo was working in a factory manufacturing JCB parts and living along with four others in a rented house. The duo used to fight over trivial issues, and on Sunday, too, they fought over the use of a bucket for washing clothes.

However, their roommates pacified the duo, but Nitish continued to tease and humiliate Somnath. In a fit of rage, Somnath picked up a hallow brick and attacked Nitin while he was sleeping and fled the scene, the police said. The other roommates woke up and took the profusely bleeding Nitish to a hospital, where he was declared “brought dead”. Based on the information, the police arrested the accused, who was about to flee the city.