Labourer held on charge of murder

The Hanumanthnagar police on Monday arrested a 37-year-old construction worker for allegedly killing a daily wage employee after a fight over a space to sleep at an under construction site in Hosakerehalli in Girinagar on Tuesday.

The police found Ajith Arumugam, 27, in a pool of blood, near an under construction building in Srinagar, with his head smashed with a boulder.

They tracked down Harish, a daily wage labourer, who allegedly confessed to the killing. Investigations revealed that the accused used to sleep at an under construction building often which Ajith had occupied. There was a fight over the space and in the melee, Harish allegedly picked up a boulder and smashed it on Ajith’s head and fled from the scene .

The duo was drunk at the time of the murder, the police said. Further investigation revealed that Ajith had a criminal history and had killed his cousin in a similar way over a trivial row in Tumakuru in 2014 and escaped to Bengaluru.

The accused had another attempt to murder case reported against him, which is being probed, a police, officer said .

