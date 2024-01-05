ADVERTISEMENT

Labourer dies in elephant attack in Belur Karnataka

January 05, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

Vasanth Kumar, 45, was attacked by a wild elephant near his house

The Hindu Bureau

People staging a protest following the death of an agriculture labour in an elephant attack at Mattavara in Belur taluk of Karnataka on January 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

An agriculture labourer died in an elephant attack at Mattavara in Belur taluk of Karnataka on the night of January 4.

The local people are demanding that Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre visit the place and listen to their problems.

Belur MLA H.K. Suresh rushed to the spot. He called up the Forest Minister on the phone and requested him to visit the spot.

The protesters accused of the government of being mute to the deaths in elephant attacks. More than 90 persons have died in elephant attacks in Hassan district in the last 20 years. The local people have been demanding that the government capture all wild elephants and relocate them.

