Karnataka

Labourer dies after slipping into open SWD

A construction labourer died when he slipped into a storm-water drain while returning home in T. Dasarahalli in Peenya on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Venkatesh. He reportedly slipped in the drain while trying to cross the road and died due to injuries.

Residents vented their ire against the BBMP officials concerned for shabby works to remove silt and leaving the drain open.

Due to the heavy rains and flooding recently, the BBMP officials cleaned the drains to avoid flooding in future but left the drains open, residents alleged.

The Peenya police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report for further investigation.


