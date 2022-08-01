Karnataka

Labourer bludgeoned to death in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 01, 2022 20:47 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 20:47 IST

The Cottonpet police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly bludgeoned his neighbour to death over a suspected affair with his wife in Mini Bakshi Garden on Sunday.

The deceased, Srinivasa, 32, a labourer, was staying close to the accused Santosh’s house. According to the police, Srinivasa was unmarried and used to chat with Santosh’s wife often. Santosh had warned him against doing so many times and used to fight with him. On Sunday, Santosh noticed Srinivasa chatting with his wife and attacked him with a log and escaped. Srinivasa sustained severe injuries on his head and was taken to a nearby clinic and after first aid, he was brought to the house of Tulasi, a neighbour.

The murder came to light on Monday morning when Tulasi went to wake him up and found him dead. The Cottonpet police have registered a case of murder and efforts are on to track down Santosh.

