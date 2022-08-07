Karnataka

Labourer beaten to death over alleged theft charges

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 07, 2022 20:19 IST
A migrant labourer was beaten to death over alleged theft charges in Dwarakanagar in Bagalur police station limits on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Amarnath Mahato, 51, from Bihar, a construction labourer living with his family in Maruthinagar, Yelahanka .

According to the police, Mahato was allegedly caught by three persons, including the owner of a hardware shop, who accused him of stealing iron pieces from the shop and beat him up mercilessly.

The trio later left the severly injured Mahato when passersby stepped in. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed later.

Based on the complaint filed by the family of deceased, the police have arrested the trio on the charge of murder for further investigations.

Another incident

A similar incident was reported last Monday when a 35-year-old labourer was allegedly beaten to death by a site engineer over the allegation of stealing iron from a construction site in Chikkalasandra in South Bengaluru recently. The police arrested the accused Bhargav, 24, a resident of Banashankari and are investigating further.

Read more...