Labourer arrested for sexually assaulting elderly woman on hospital premises

Published - August 21, 2024 11:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a swift action, Chintamani police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old labourer for sexually assaulting a 65-year-old woman on the hospital premises in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Based on the complaint of staffers at the Chintamani Government Hospital, the police arrested the accused and have taken him into custody for further investigation.

The victim was unwell and had come to the hospital alone for treatment. She was taking rest at the hospital premises when the accused, identified as Irfan, a labourer from Hyderali Nagar, visited the hospital in the wee hours of Wednesday and sexually abused and assaulted her.

The victim was ill and was exhausted. She raised the alarm, prompting the passersby to rush to her rescue. Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused within a few minutes and arrested him. The victim was admitted to the hospital for treatment and is recovering.

